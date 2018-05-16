The Senate has released list of lawmakers that will accompany President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that the meeting will be holding Wednesday night.





The 10-man delegation will discuss the alleged attempt to implicate Saraki in a criminal matter.





This followed an explanation on the matter by Saraki at senate plenary on Wednesday.





Members of the delegation are the Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, Minority Whip, Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos) and Sen. Raji Rasaki (APC-Ekiti).





Others are Sen. Aliyu Wammakko (APC-Sokoto), Sen. Sam Egwu (PDP-Ebonyi), Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe) and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa).