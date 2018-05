The ​office of the ​Senate ​President, Bukola Saraki ​​has released a list of killings over which it said it invited the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for interaction.





Idris had on three occasions refused to honour the invitation of the Senate.





On Thursday, ​Special Assistant to Senate President on International Relations, Bamikole Omisore, explained that Idris was summoned strictly over the spate of killings in the country​.





Omisore wrote: “This is the details of the killings in the country from Jan 1 to April 30 2018​.





“This is what the Senate wants the IGP to come before it to address.”





TIMELINE ON KILLINGS IN MIDDLE BELT SINCE JAN 1

· January 1 – 73 killed in Logo and Guma LGAs in Benue

· January 1 – 2 killed in Awe LGA, Nasarawa

· January 1 – 25 Killed in Keana LGA, Nasarawa

· January 3 – 3 killed in Markurdi, Benue State

· January 4 – 6 killed in Wukari in Taraba

· January 4 – 1 killed in Gassol LGA, Taraba

· January 5 – 4 Killed in Lau LGA, Taraba

· January 5 – 15 killed in Tse Akombo, Tse Vii and Tse Agule vilages in Benue

· January 6 – 55 killed in Lau LGA in Taraba State

· January 8 – 3 killed in Sardauna LGA, Taraba

· January 8 – Two policemen killed in Logo, Benue State

· January 13 – 10 killed in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna

· January 13 – 1 killed in Makurdi LGA, Benue

· January 14 – 1 killed in Bassa LGA, Plateau

· January 14 – 1 killed in Ibi LGA, Taraba

· January 16 – 5 killed in Madagali LGA, Adamawa

· January 16 – 5 killed in Guma, Logo and Okpokwu LGAs Benue

· January 18 – 11 killed in Madagali LGA, Adamawa

· January 21 – 1 killed in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau

· January 21 – 6 killed in Juman LGA, Adamawa

· January 23 – 9 killed in Ardo Kola, Adamawa

· January 24 – 4 killed in Kaiama, Kwara

· January 25 – 15 killed in Bassa LGA, Plateau

· January 26 – 3 killed in Bassa LGA, Plateau

· January 26 – 2 killed in Ukum, Benue

· January 29 – 1 killed in Guma, Benue

· January 31 – 1 killed in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna

· January 31 –9 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

· February 1 – 4 killed in Gassol, Taraba

· February 2 –10 killed in Song, Adamawa

· February 5 – 2 killed in Guma, Benue

· February 6 – 8 killed in Obi, Nasarawa

· February 8 – 6 killed in Shellen, Adamawa

· February 10 – 2 killed in Benue

· February 10 – 3 killed in Bassa, Plateau

· February 11 – 4 killed in Jema’a, Kaduna

· February 12 – 2 killed in Guma, Benue

· February 26 – 12 killed in Kajuru, Kaduna

· February 27 – 20 killed in Demsa, Adamawa

· March 1 – 15 killed in Saradauna, Taraba

· March 4 – 20 killed in Saradauna, Taraba

· March 5 – 25 killed in Okpokwu, Benue

· March 7 – 2 killed in Takum, Taraba

· March 8 – 11 killed in Bassa, Plateau

· March 9 – 9 killed in Bokkos, Plateau

· March 12 – 26 killed in Bassa, Plateau

· March 13 – 7 killed in Guma, Benue

· March 13 – 1 killed in Lokoja, Kogi

· March 14 – 32 killed in Daima/Omala, Kogi

· March 14 – 6 killed in Bassa, Plateau

· March 15 – 5 killed in Takum, Taraba

· March 19 –10 killed in Omala, Kogi

· March 20 – 11 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

· March 22 – 3 killed in Jos South, Plateau

· March 24 – 5 killed in Makurdi, Benue

· March 30 – 6 killed in Jema’a, Kaduna

· April 4 – 6 killed in Chikun, Kaduna

· April 4 – 4 killed in Takum, Taraba

· April 4 – 10 killed in Gwer West, Benue

· April 5 – 5 killed in Dobga, Taraba

· April 5 – 30 killed in Gwer West, Benue

· April 5 – 50 killed in Offa, Kwara*

· April 7 – 4 killed in Bali, Taraba

· April 7 – 2 killed in Agatu, Benue

· April 8 – 5 killed in Birkin Ladi, Plateau State

· April 8 – 5 murdered in Obi, Nasarawa

· April 8 – 4 killed in Keana, Nasarawa

· April 9 – 1 killed in Guma, Benue

· April 10 – 10 murdered in Benue

· April 10 – 51 killed in Wukari, Taraba

· April 12 – 2 killed in Markudi, Benue

· April 12 – 2 murdered in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

· April 13 – 5 killed in Bassa, Kogi

· April 14 – 4 killed in Logo, Benue

· April 14 – 78 murdered in Obi, Nasarawa

· April 17 – 1 killed in Logo, Benue

· April 18 – 4 killed in Bassa, Plateau

· April 19 – 1 killed in Kutigi, Niger

· April 19 – 1 killed in Gwer West, Benue

· April 20 – 31 killed in Guma, Benue

· April 25 – 19 killed in Gwer East, Benue

· April 25 – 38 killed in Guma, Benue

· April 25 – 7 killed in Awe, Nassarawa

· April 28 – 14 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

· April 29 – 5 killed in Gwer West, Benue