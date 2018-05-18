The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has stated that police officers must first surrender themselves to be searched before they search Nigerians, revealing that this is the “procedure.”
In the “embarrassing” video, Idris finds it difficult to pronounce some words, constantly repeating the words “I mean’ and ‘transmission”.
Idris said this yesterday during an interactive session with Nigerians on Twitter, through the hashtag #AskThePolice.
“If an officer wants to search you in your house/car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely,” he said in response to a question.
When asked if it is legal for police officers to search people’s phones without warrant, the IGP said: “It is not ideal for Officers to search your phones without a complaint. It is not professional.
“Officers have been lectured not to unnecessarily search people’s phones without any case or complaint against the person.”
The statement, however, generated reactions from Twitter users, with some hinting at the risk in doing so.
I am a lawyer and I know all these things but truth be told, they are all theoritical. Police men who wouldn't even avail you with their ID card, are they the one's that will give themselves up for searching. They go as far to plant things in people's property to squeeze them.— S. Adeniyi Ajose Esq (@niggazoid) May 17, 2018
Lmao, you people want to put us on transmission...— Mhithi Jespersen (@mhithi_) May 17, 2018
One thousand ways to die 😂😂😂— Black Jėfe (@yemiiee) May 17, 2018
Imagine me searching SARS 😂😂😂😂😂— tHe environMANtalist (@tickin_clocks) May 17, 2018
The IGP also said the ‘transmission’ video of him that has been circulating on social media was “doctored.”
Below are some other issues raised during the question session:It is not ideal for a Police officer to take someone's phone and start flipping through without any complaint. We discourage this and we are looking into it. #AskThePolice https://t.co/4QZ2VoPaSw— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
Yes it is free. Log online, upload your vehicle particulars, and proceed to the nearest command for your printout. (https://t.co/7f9NzBbBez) #AskThePolice https://t.co/dliYh8sBuv— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
Very soon. An approval must be given by @AsoRock. Once the force is through with the current recruitment of 6,000 constables, the next would be the Officer Cadets. #AskThePolice https://t.co/DjT9xjhi0d— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
I did not refuse to honor the @NGRSenate's invitation. In fact I promptly responded by delegating the DIG Operations at the first invitation while I was away with Mr President in Bauchi on an official assignment. #AskThePolice https://t.co/ejkILcdw3t— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
At the second invitation, I was at Birnin Gwari for an operational on the spot security assessment. My DIG Research and Planning was delegated to brief the Senate on my behalf, which is allowed by the Constitution and the Police Act and Regulations. #AskThePolice— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
We have implemented a reformed dressing code for F-SARS:— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
- A P-cap with F-SARS on it
- A jacket/ T-Shirt with F-SARS and the location/ State inscribed at the back
- The name of the officer is written on the chest for easy identification #AskThePolice https://t.co/8vCy6y06xV
I have warned officers to respect the rights of Nigerians. Any personnel of F-SARS found wanting, and commits any unprofessional conduct is dealt with accordingly. I can confirm that several officers from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Delta have been disciplined. #AskThePolice— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018
