The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has stated that police officers must first surrender themselves to be searched before they search Nigerians, revealing that this is the “procedure.”


Idris said this yesterday during an interactive session with Nigerians on Twitter, through the hashtag #AskThePolice.

“If an officer wants to search you in your house/car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely,” he said in response to a question.

When asked if it is legal for police officers to search people’s phones without warrant, the IGP said: “It is not ideal for Officers to search your phones without a complaint. It is not professional.

“Officers have been lectured not to unnecessarily search people’s phones without any case or complaint against the person.”

The statement, however, generated reactions from Twitter users, with some hinting at the risk in doing so.




The IGP also said the ‘transmission’ video of him that has been circulating on social media was “doctored.”

In the “embarrassing” video, Idris finds it difficult to pronounce some words, constantly repeating the words “I mean’ and ‘transmission”.
Below are some other issues raised during the question session:

