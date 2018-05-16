President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has told the chamber that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, allegedly plans to implicate him in the trial of some crime suspects arrested in Kwara State.Saraki, at the plenary on Wednesday, said he was informed by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed that the suspects had been moved from the state to Abuja for prosecution allegedly on the orders of the IG.The Senate President said he had the information that the plan was to implicate him in the trial.Although Saraki said he only called the attention of the lawmakers to the plot, the Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, raised a point of order to ask the Senate to investigate the matter.The Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, asked that a panel be mandated to probe into the matter. He, however, prayed that Saraki steps down from presiding over the session and allow the Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, to take over and name members of the panel.The prayer was unanimously granted.Presiding, Ekweremadu asked the lawmakers to make suggestions on the action to be taken.Most of those who spoke lamented harassment and intimidation under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.Some of them also alleged that security men attached to them were being withdrawn.While some asked that the panel be made up of members of the Senate and House of Representatives, others asked that the leadership of the Senate should rather meet with Buhari to report the matter to him.It has been resolved that Saraki should lead a delegation to the President to report the matter.