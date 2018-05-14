Abdullahi Ata, speaker of the Kano state house of assembly, says if his time is not up, nobody can oust him.





He said this while reacting to moves to remove him and other principal officers of the assembly.





At least 21 members of the assembly are seeking a change in the leadership of the house.





But Ata said as a Muslim who believes in destiny, he will accept his impeachment in good faith.





“In any thing in life, there is starting point and the end. If Allah has designed it that my time is off, nobody will extend it by a second. And if it is not time, nobody can remove me from office, that is my belief.





“My happiness is that I didn’t not steal anybody’s money. So, if today, they remove me from office, I will leave. I have a constituency that I am representing. But nobody will accuse me of stealing.”





The police have sealed off the assembly.





Although Magaji Majia, spokesman of the police in Kano, said the officers were deployed to maintain peace, sources told TheCable that the policemen were brought there to possibly avert the removal of the speaker.





Ata succeeded Kabiru Rurum, who resigned from office in July last year, following allegations of corruption levelled against him.