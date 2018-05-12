Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson confirmed at a press conference on Friday afternoon that former assistant coach of the Super Eagles Roland Andersson will be one of his scouts at the 2018 World Cup.Andersson’s job description is to strictly monitor the Nigerian national team during the tournament in Russia.The retired Malmo defender is a good friend of Lagerbäck and both Swedes were in the Super Eagles dugout at the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa, and he also helped Lagerbäck while he was coaching Iceland at the 2016 European Championship.Arnar Bill Gunnarsson will keep tabs on the Croatian team while Freyr Alexandersson, coach of Iceland’s women’s national team, has been assigned to monitor Argentina.Iceland will travel to Russia with cooks, security officer, technician and kit manager as part of their 29-man delegation, excluding the 23 players.The Nordic country will tackle Norway (June 2) and Ghana (June 7) in friendly matches to be staged in Laugardalsvöllur before their trip to Russia for the World Cup.