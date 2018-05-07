The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District at the Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, said there was no need replying Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s vituperation against him and his two other colleagues over their roles in the Senate’s rejection of the $350m World Bank loan to the state.El-Rufai had said the three senators from the state were “useless;” and he had accused them of scuttling the World Bank loan request to the state.He said the senators — Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central), Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North) and Danjuma Laah (Southern Kaduna), blocked a $350m loan request by the Kaduna State Government.El-Rufai, while speaking at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress’ campaign for the local government election at the Kaduna Township Stadium, described the lawmakers as the “enemies of democracy.”The governor, who spoke in Hausa, had told the gathering that the three lawmakers conspired to deny the state the loan.El-Rufai had said, “Today, there are no haters of the masses of Kaduna State like Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi and Danjuma Laah, God will curse them.“God will reward their wickedness against the masses. May God never bless them.“All members of the House of Representatives from this state, God bless them. May God return them to their seats in 2019.”However, Hunkuyi, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the Saturday’s ward/local congresses in the state, said even if the governor insulted him 100 times over, he would not reply him.“I don’t respond to insults. I think Hunkuyi, for one, is relieved that our kith and kin have responded. He who God fights for does not to fight,” he said.