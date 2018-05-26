The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has vowed that he would not let those who called him Boko Haram and an Hausa man hijack the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State.





He claimed he was called those names when he was working with President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu to form the party.





Okorocha, who spoke to Vanguard through his Special Assistant on Security, Dr. Chris Chukwuemeka Ekwueme, said it was impossible for his opponents in the state chapter of the APC to hijack the party and its structure which he built while they were “busy struggling for power and positions in other political parties.”





His words, “This is a matter of someone or some people trying to reap where they did not sow. They just came out like a bolt out of the blues to gatecrash into our great party, the APC.





“It is obvious that they had hidden agendas hence they joined our party just months to the election.





“These were the same set of people who destroyed the PDP and they now want to do the same to our party by attempting to hijack it’s structure months to the poll. Imolites are resisting their plot and they will be defeated and put to shame.





“His Excellency is a peace lover and a true democrat who doesn’t want or love to do things outside the ambit of the law. He believes in the rule of law hence, he decided to take the matter to court while the internal mechanism of the party at national level is also looking at ways to resolve the issue.





“They wanted His Excellency to employ crude means like they are doing by using thugs to foment trouble here and there. They have been

indirectly trying to make the State ungovernable but the good people of Imo know and trust their governor.





“We will pursue this course legally and ensure that victory comes.





“It would be recalled that when His Excellency was building our great party, these people labeled him all manner of unprintable names.





“They said, he was not Igbo. They claimed he was selling out Imo State to strangers. They said he was working for Boko Haram.





“In fact, a lot was said then. But today, they want to benefit from the efforts and sweat of the man they condemned when he was sacrificing and spending his time, energy and money travelling and touring the nation and overseas, holding high profile meetings and working for APC.”