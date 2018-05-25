



A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has said he will be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29, 2019.

“On May 29, 2019, I will be sworn in as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Go and write it down, it is possible,” Moghalu said when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night.





Moghalu, a former Deputy-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, also explained why he decided to join the presidential race.





“There are 74 million people on the voters’ register, probably up to 80 million as we speak. I can tell you that definitely more than half of those people are young people who want a very different future under a very different kind of leadership.





“I am offering myself to lead Nigeria into the 21 st century. We cannot continue voting for what has kept us poor, what has kept millions of young people unemployed, what has kept us divided. This country is a killing field today,” he added.