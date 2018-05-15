 “I Once Had S3x In An Uncompleted Building” -Actress Anita Joseph | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » “I Once Had S3x In An Uncompleted Building” -Actress Anita Joseph

11:47 AM 0
A+ A-
Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph is one of the fast-rising actors in Nigeria currently and when asked the weirdest place she made out, she revealed something shocking about herself.
Image result for anita joseph
In a recent interview with Broadway Tv when asked where the weirdest place she made out was, the sexy actress revealed that she had s3x which happened in an uncompleted building which is really weird. She also went on to speak about some issues the Nollywood is facing

Watch the video below:

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top