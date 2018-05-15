Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) has said that he will likely to attend today’s plenary of the Senate, following the judgment of the court, which declared his suspension illegal.Senator Omo-Agege told reporters at the APC secretariat in Abuja that there was no reason why he should not report to the Senate sitting having upturned his suspension.But security was yesterday beefed up at the National Assembly ahead of expected resumption of Omo-Agege.The senator, however, he was confident that the Senate and those involved in the case have been served the court’s judgment.He said the judgment was not necessarily based on the merit of his case, but because the Senate suspended him while his case was pending before the court, which was an act of contempt of court.When asked if he would report for the Senate sitting today, he said: “Absolutely.”But he was quick to add that his reporting to the Senate would depend on the advice of his counsel.The senator said: “The enrollment of the court order is being served on the Senate as we speak and I believe that it has been served on the Senate. Thereafter, I reserve the right to resume whenever I deem fit.“I don’t expect any resistance because that will have its own consequences. This is a court order and you must understand the basis of the court’s judgment. The court rendered that judgment because it felt that they were contemptuous.“My matter was in court and notwithstanding, they proceeded to purportedly suspend me. It was on that basis that the court exercises its disciplinary power to reverse the suspension and not necessarily on the merit of my case. Now, I understand that they have gone to court to ask for a stay of that judgment.“For those of you who are familiar with the law, that is an equitable relief. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. You cannot be in contempt of the court and at the same time ask the court to grant you an equitable relief of stay.“In any case, it is a declaratory judgment, which is not stay-able in law, and the judge said with immediate effect. So, I don’t need any other action to take my seat. So, to answer your question, I will show up any time I deem fit.“There is no reason why I should not show up tomorrow. More likely, I will be in the Senate tomorrow.”It was gathered that strengthening of security arrangement at the complex, especially around the Senate Chambers, is to forestall likely security breach as recorded on April 18, when some hoodlums stormed the chambers and made away with the Mace.The incident, which occurred while plenary was ongoing in the chambers was linked to Omo-Agege, who defied the suspension order on him and attended the proceedings, accompanied by some strange fellows into the chamber.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from full security detail in the red chamber yesterday, police officers were seen at the lobby leading into the chamber, a development that was unusual on a non-sitting day.Sergeants-at-Arms were also seen in clusters discussing in hush tones, and apparently perfecting the security beef-up.Some staff of the assembly, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the development was not unconnected with the expected return of Omo-Agege to the chamber today after the court judgment in his favour.They confirmed that the move was to check likely break down of law and order as experienced when the mace was forcefully taken away.(NAN)