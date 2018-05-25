Brazilian legend, Ronaldo de Lima, has said that Liverpool star, Mohamed salah’s playing style is just like that of Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi.Ronaldo added that he loves the Egyptian attacker ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday.The former Chelsea and Roma player has had a stunning debut season on Merseyside, netting 44 goals in all competitions since returning to England last summer.Salah’s wonderful campaign has brought many comparisons to the likes of Messi and Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo.But Ronaldo said Salah is more like the Argentine’s ace than any other star.The Brazilian told reporters ahead of the match, “Salah, I love him. He is an incredible player with a tremendous quality.“He looks like Messi. I recently read him saying that I had been his inspiration and I was excited.”Ronaldo added that Zinedine Zidane’s side will win a third Champions League trophy in Kiev.“My result is 3-2 for Madrid,” he added.“If they win the final it will be an unprecedented event in their history. I am very optimistic. There were doubts during the year, but Real Madrid came together and have achieved something historic.”