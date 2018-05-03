President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he currently receives orders from people as a civilian president.





Buhari said this while noting that as a military General, he gave orders but that the situation was currently different.





Speaking with Voice of America, VOA, Buhari, however, didn’t disclose those giving him orders.





According to Buhari, “I don’t get to listen to music but I find time to rest. When I was a general, I gave orders, but now, I receive orders.





“The doctor is here. He always insists that I eat well and rest, that is why many are surprised at how quickly I recovered.”





Commenting on his re-election bid, Buhari said he had unfinished business, mostly in the area of insecurity.





He said, “We have not even finished what we are doing now. Insecurity is still a problem. The worst thing that Boko Haram is doing now is to get small girls, hypnotise and put explosive devices on them to go and detonate in mosques, churches, motor parks and markets and kill people.





“However, they are not able to take over any territory now, although, even today, I read in some newspapers that Boko Haram are still holding territory.





“Well, they may still be somewhere in Sambisa Forest but the Nigerian Army has prevented them from coming out.”