Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the issues of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be resolved.





Osinbajo said he does not think there’s a “major problem” in the party. He described the APC as a strong party that is committed to offering hope to the electorate.





Laolu Akande, the vice-president’s spokesman, quoted him to have said this while fielding questions from journalists after the inauguration of President Maada Bio of Sierra Leone on Saturday.





Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying, “in politics, as you know, there will always be tension, but the party is strong and the leadership and membership of the party are committed to ensuring it remains strong and continues to offer hope to the people.





“I think a lot of the issues will be resolved as we go along.





“This is the normal order of things; there will be disagreements, there will be those who may feel that they need certain preferences or certain things which may not have been done earlier on.





“I don’t think there is any major problem.”





Fatalities were recorded in Oyo, Lagos and Gombe states during the APC’s local government congress which held on Saturday.





Days prior, thugs burnt the APC secretariat in Imo, forcing the postponement of the LG congress in the state.





In Rivers, suspected thugs vandalised the high court, chasing away judges, litigants and lawyers.