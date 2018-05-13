Kaduna State made history yesterday, as the first to introduce electronic voting in the country, Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has said that, he does not care whether his party wins in the local government elections or not.This was also as he hinged the temporary hitches experienced during the local government polls on last minute denial of card readers by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).El-Rufai who stated these while addressing journalists after casting his vote at Ungwan Sarki also announced cancellation of elections in Jabba and Kaura local government areas due to violence that broke out in some of the polling units in the areas.According to the governor, if INEC had briefed the state earlier about the card readers, the state would have included that in the design of electronic voting machine (EVM).He, however, said he was satisfied with election process so far, though he regretted the violence in Jabba and Kaura believed to be the stronghold of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“The process has been smooth. I had report that, two out of the 23 local governments would be rescheduled by the electoral body. We envisaged there was going to be crisis there because PDP believes that is their stronghold.“I came here and got accredited and cast my vote. Unfortunately, INEC denied us card reader so we have to do manual accreditation. The whole voting process was less than 10 seconds.“I was told there was initial itches with the code and was sorted out and everything now going on smoothly. I think it is a very good process.“Like I said, if we had known INEC would not give us card reader, we would have included that in the design of the machine since it was possible to do that. But we were assured by INEC that they will give us card reader until the last minutes.“But, the process has been smooth. It is a good beginning I only hope it will end as it has started. We want a free, fair, credible and transparent election. We do not care whether we win or lose as a party. But we want to give an example that Nigerians, Africans can do credible elections, without any attempt at disrupting the process. We are interested in seeing credible elections.” El-Rufai said.Commenting on the election, a former Commissioner for LG and Chairman, Zone II, PDP, Shehu Giant described the process at Angwan Sarki as good.“I have been to other places where we received a lot of complaints whereby machines were not taken to polling units and so on. But here in Kaduna North, where I cast my vote, I can testify there is no any itch,” said Giant.Meanwhile, our correspondent who monitored the election in parts of Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas, all in Kaduna Central Senatorial District reported that the process was general peaceful, even though late arrival of materials almost marred the polls.Also in Kaduna South Senatorial District, reports said, early morning downpour caused delay of the election process, while the exercise was general peaceful in Kaduna North Senatorial District.However, APC Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani described the whole election process as a drama. On his Facebook wall he wrote, “The Local Government election about to commence in Kaduna is nothing but a charade. It’s a comical drama scripted, produced and directed by the state Government. If APC members cannot get justice from APC Government, what is a non APC member expecting?”He added that, “The election will go the way of the ‘APC ward congresses’, writing list in HOTEL ROOMS and announcing winners. Shame.”Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, results from the various local governments were being awaited.