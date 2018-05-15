Senator Shehu Sani has said that he can attest to President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘history of honesty’.Sani on his Tweeter handle yesterday said that ‘as a man born in Kaduna where PMB lived,I can attest to his history of honesty & moral uprightness/He also named some others who are honest Nigerians like President Buhari, saying ‘we have good people in our country everywhere’‘But there are other Nigerians who are equally upright; Gowon, Adamu Ciroma, Balarabe Musa, Usman Jibrin, Yohanna Madaki, Aliyu Jamaa etc. We have good people in our country everywhere’ he tweeted.He also gave his opinion on the Senate vs Omo-Agege saga saying ‘I’m of the view and will insist that the Senate should respect the court order given in respect of the suspended Senator, to set a standard for respect for rule of Law;‘And to challenge the executives & all security agencies to also respect all court orders pending before them.‘Disobeying court orders is resistance to the rule of law. We desecrate democracy each time we defy the courts. Every step away from the law is a step towards tyranny.‘The tower of justice stands on the rock of the rule of law. Liberty is guaranteed when the constitution is respected’On corruption, Shehu Sani lamented that: ‘the corruption that both sinners and saints in politics don’t want to talk about is the money paid to party delegates to influence their choice.‘And that is where potential good leaders with great ideas and empty pockets are slaughtered.’