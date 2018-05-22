



Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky in a recent interview disclosed that although he is not sure of his gender considering he is finer than most girls, he very much loves to be a girl.





In his bid to do this, Bobrisky revealed that he is already on pills to enable him grow boobs and have cleavage. He also said that if he had the option to undergo reconstructive surgery to change his gender, he would but only if it would make him pregnant that he will like to know what it feels like.





The cosmetics entrepreneur also revealed that he owns 2 shops, one in Lekki Phase 1 and the other in Yaba and takes home about #600,000 weekly from the sale of his cream.



