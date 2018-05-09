President Muhammadu Buhari’s impromptu medical trip to London, UK, was predicted in January this year, by the senior pastor of Champions Royal Assembly in Kubwa, Abuja, Prophet Joshua Iginla.

Iginla had released 30 prophecies for 2018 , during his church’s Crossover Night programme tagged: ‘Night of Kings’ on December 31, 2017.





One of the key points was that Buhari would embark on impromptu journey based on his health.





In his words: “President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed on an impromptu journey which will lead to medical vacation. He will not be poisoned, but there are many snakes around him which God will expose.”





Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Monday, announced his principal’s trip .





Buhari is expected to be away for four days and is scheduled to return Saturday, May 12.