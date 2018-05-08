The house of representatives has adjourned Tuesday’s plenary without laying the 2018 appropriation bill for passage as earlier promised.





Last week, Abdulrazaak Namdas, spokesman of the lower legislative chamber, said the 2018 budget would be laid before the lawmakers on Tuesday and passed within the week.





“By next week (ie. this week), everything about the budget will be treated and passed,” he had said.





But the lawmakers sat for the day’s sitting with no mention of the budget.





As at the time of filing this report, Namdas was yet to respond to inquiries regarding the development.





After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, Senate President Bukola Saraki told reporters that the lawmakers hope to pass the appropriation bill next week.





Asked when the budget will be passed, the number three citizen responded: “Well, hopefully, it should be laid this week. If it can’t be laid this week, early next week but we are hoping it will be laid this week.”





Tuesday makes it 182 days since President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget to the lawmakers.