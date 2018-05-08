President Muhammadu Buhari will be returning to London on Tuesday for a medical check-up.
The president is expected to spend four days with his doctors, according to a statement issued by the presidency.
Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting on Twitter
No b u be Buhari again? Enjoy ur vacation. pic.twitter.com/8u0msRvmcB— V.I.C ❁ (@itz_Vickiz) May 7, 2018
#Buhari is traveling again.— Victor Emmanuel Eze (@vicwonder09) May 7, 2018
For a health related trip.
Nigeria is closing in on 60 years. We don't have a facility good enough for our president.
Or maybe he feels the ones we have are not good enough.
Two different things! #Nigeria #buharitravel #NowPlaying
When the internet reminds you that your word has never been your bond... 🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿#Junketing #Buhari pic.twitter.com/qv2aIpjREa— Femi Adare (@Wunderkind___) May 7, 2018
Have any attempts been made since #Buhari took the presidency to upgrade the state of Nigerian hospitals?— Lamo's Adjutant (@kay_sesen) May 7, 2018
That said, I wish him well & hope he resigns due to concentrating on his health concerns. https://t.co/QJuEebHSIp
President Buhari lied to Nigerians. Read his words line by line, compare it with today's reality. He has no integrity, now you know. pic.twitter.com/leKkDQf8de— Prince 'Yemi Adebowale (@yemi_adebowale) May 7, 2018
While innocent people are dying like flies every day at home, Buhari will be in London yet again to receive world-class medical care in London, a fraction of which he can't even provide to residents of the President Villa where he lives. Yet he wants to rule Nigeria for 8 years. https://t.co/qGcUA6zEHD— Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) May 7, 2018
Buhari has probably made more trips to London in 2018 than Dangote and Otedola combined. Jet lag!— Mayor Of Obudu (@JudeAgba) May 7, 2018
Doesn’t Buhari get embarrassed whenever he tweets about going to see his doctor in London?— The Angry Nigerian (@amsoangryy) May 7, 2018
So Buhari you are not ashamed. Nigeria Doctors are on strike because u didn't pay them, but u have money u can pay London doctors, ur a disgrace to humanity. APC Govt is a Calamity to Nigerians @realDonaldTrump @USCongress_GTA https://t.co/8atjD64pOU— There Won’t Be Election 2019 (@VictoriaOkafo14) May 7, 2018
President Buhari off to London tomorrow till next week.— POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) May 7, 2018
In this light, i will be off work from tomorrow too till next week.
Na hunger go finish my family 😂🤣
Buhari the Junketing President...— JOSiaH . (@Joshariez) May 7, 2018
Lagos today.. London tomorrow 🎶... 😁
Buhari is going to London again and y'all are excited that "He has been summoned by his Doctor" when JOHESU has been on strike for over two weeks.— Oba (@OlaseniOladejo) May 7, 2018
The health sector is in shambles but 'Hail Buhari'.
May 7th.— Dr. O-the3rd (@Edmundorbini) May 7, 2018
2018 Budget nowhere to be found. Maybe buhari wants to show Aunty Theresa when he reaches London tomorrow before they pass it
Pres. Buhari is going to London at the request of his doctor, he’s going to treat his doctor. Our president is amazing!— The Don 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@basilokpara) May 7, 2018
I heard Mr. Sick-President is travelling again to London tomorrow for his treatment. The money Nigeria as a Country have spent on Buhari's health since 2015 would be enough to build second ASO ROCK.— Jesse Ukachukwu (@JesseUka) May 7, 2018
President Buhari just loves flying around.— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) May 7, 2018
If he truly wants Nigeria to grow, His doctor should fly down here instead, whatever equipments and knowledge he has should be brought down to a hospital here to improve our health care system.
Mr. President think Nigeria, grow Nigeria
when campaign begins later this year, I guess buhari will still go to London for medical check up.— Samuel Opara (@_Samuelopara) May 7, 2018
It clearly shows he's not fit to govern Nigeria.
