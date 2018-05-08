President Muhammadu Buhari will be returning to London on Tuesday for a medical check-up.

The president is expected to spend four days with his doctors, according to a statement issued by the presidency.





Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting on Twitter





Two different things! #buharitravel #NowPlaying #Buhari is traveling again.For a health related trip.Nigeria is closing in on 60 years. We don't have a facility good enough for our president.Or maybe he feels the ones we have are not good enough.Two different things! #Nigeria May 7, 2018





That said, I wish him well & hope he resigns due to concentrating on his health concerns. Have any attempts been made since #Buhari took the presidency to upgrade the state of Nigerian hospitals?That said, I wish him well & hope he resigns due to concentrating on his health concerns. https://t.co/QJuEebHSIp May 7, 2018

President Buhari lied to Nigerians. Read his words line by line, compare it with today's reality. He has no integrity, now you know. pic.twitter.com/leKkDQf8de May 7, 2018

While innocent people are dying like flies every day at home, Buhari will be in London yet again to receive world-class medical care in London, a fraction of which he can't even provide to residents of the President Villa where he lives. Yet he wants to rule Nigeria for 8 years. https://t.co/qGcUA6zEHD May 7, 2018

Buhari has probably made more trips to London in 2018 than Dangote and Otedola combined. Jet lag! — Mayor Of Obudu (@JudeAgba) May 7, 2018

Doesn’t Buhari get embarrassed whenever he tweets about going to see his doctor in London? — The Angry Nigerian (@amsoangryy) May 7, 2018

@USCongress_GTA https://t.co/8atjD64pOU So Buhari you are not ashamed. Nigeria Doctors are on strike because u didn't pay them, but u have money u can pay London doctors, ur a disgrace to humanity. APC Govt is a Calamity to Nigerians @realDonaldTrump May 7, 2018

President Buhari off to London tomorrow till next week.



In this light, i will be off work from tomorrow too till next week.



Na hunger go finish my family 😂🤣 — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) May 7, 2018

Buhari the Junketing President...



Lagos today.. London tomorrow 🎶... 😁 — JOSiaH . (@Joshariez) May 7, 2018

Buhari is going to London again and y'all are excited that "He has been summoned by his Doctor" when JOHESU has been on strike for over two weeks.



The health sector is in shambles but 'Hail Buhari'. — Oba (@OlaseniOladejo) May 7, 2018

May 7th.

2018 Budget nowhere to be found. Maybe buhari wants to show Aunty Theresa when he reaches London tomorrow before they pass it — Dr. O-the3rd (@Edmundorbini) May 7, 2018

Pres. Buhari is going to London at the request of his doctor, he’s going to treat his doctor. Our president is amazing! — The Don 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@basilokpara) May 7, 2018

I heard Mr. Sick-President is travelling again to London tomorrow for his treatment. The money Nigeria as a Country have spent on Buhari's health since 2015 would be enough to build second ASO ROCK. — Jesse Ukachukwu (@JesseUka) May 7, 2018

President Buhari just loves flying around.

If he truly wants Nigeria to grow, His doctor should fly down here instead, whatever equipments and knowledge he has should be brought down to a hospital here to improve our health care system.

Mr. President think Nigeria, grow Nigeria — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) May 7, 2018

when campaign begins later this year, I guess buhari will still go to London for medical check up.



It clearly shows he's not fit to govern Nigeria. — Samuel Opara (@_Samuelopara) May 7, 2018