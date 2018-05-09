The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday urged people of the Middle Belt region and other states that have witnessed mindless killings to join its members in observing the May 2018 sit-at-home order.

IPOB said observing the sit-at-home order was a way of drawing the attention of the international communities to the killings allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen.





The pro-Biafra group stated that it is only by gaining the attention of the international communities that “these marauding Fulani terrorists be contained and defeated.”





IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful said, in a statement, that the sit-at-home order should be observed because “Armageddon is coming and a coalition of the brave must come together to rise up to confront the evil from the Sahel”.





The statement reads in part: “All affected communities in the Middle Belt and other Fulani herdsmen besieged entities in the south has 30th of May 2018 sit-at-home to demonstrate their willingness to rid their land of these intruders from the Sahel. It’s an opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to their plight.





“Only with the concerted attention of the civilised world will these marauding Fulani terrorists be contained and defeated. Every state and community across Nigeria affected by the menace of Fulani herdsmen and the absence of rule of law are advised to join IPOB on the 30th of May to sit-at-home to bring Nigeria to a halt in honour of those that died.





“As we Biafrans remember and honour those that fought and died for us, let every other ethnic group in Nigeria that have suffered injustice also remember those that died unjustly at the hands of Fulani terrorists aided and abated by Nigerian security agencies.





“We are urging every Biafran, particularly Christians in the Middle Belt Region and Yoruba leaders to stand firm and observe this sit-at-home because Armageddon is coming and a coalition of the brave must come together to rise up to confront the evil from the Sahel.





“To do nothing is not an option. IPOB knew many years back that this day would come. The overwhelming support given to Fulani ethnic cleansing agenda in the Middle Belt by the present APC Government have led them to perfect their plan to conquer and forcibly take over our land.





“It is crystal clear to every reasonable person that only the ideological stance of IPOB can stop all these killings and massacre of innocent citizens across Nigeria. Self-determination for all ethnic nationalities is the solution or else Fulani terrorists will overrun and overwhelm every single soul that dare raise his or her head up.”





IPOB also accused the Ohanaeze Ndigbo of sabotaging its efforts to stop the killings of Christians and Igbos residing in the North and Middle Belt regions.





“If not for the betrayal of Ohaneze Ndigbo and sabotage of IPOB efforts by South East governors, by now the barbaric killings and massacre of Biafrans and Christian populations on the Middle Belt will be a thing of the past.





“We remain undeterred in our quest to stop the march of the Jihadists into our land. Other ethnic nationalities must decide if they want to seize this golden opportunity to align with IPOB hence bring the pain and misery of everybody to a final stop,” the statement added.