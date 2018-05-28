Two Catholic priests were on Monday morning beaten with one shot in the leg when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked a minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, the Punch reports.

During the attack, some students were injured and many cars destroyed, even as those wounded were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.





The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this in a WhatsApp message





He said, “Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

David Misal, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the development. He, however, did not give many details, promising to get back to the reporter. “Give me some time”, he said.





Increasing attacks by suspected herdsmen has been a growing concern for security agencies in the country.





It is the second time in a little over one month that a Catholic establishment will be attacked.





In April, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed two priests at St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church, Ayar, Gwer east local government area of Benue state.





The deceased priests were identified as Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha. Some worshipers were also killed in the attack while many sustained injuries.





President Muhammadu Buhari has said on several occasions that his administration is doing all that is necessary to end the killings.





Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump are among the global personalities who have condemned the recent spate of attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

