President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive Abuja, two days after he left Washington DC, where he met with President Donald Trump and business executives.





Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said Buhari “had technical stopover in London and will be on his way back soon,” giving an indication that he may return Thursday.





The president was expected in Nigeria on Wednesday and was to leave Abuja Friday to rest in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.





The rece and advance team that had left for Daura ahead of his visit are on their way back to Abuja as of the time of filing this report.





Buhari’s official aircraft, Eagle One, left Joint Base Andrews military airfield in Washington on Tuesday morning as twitted by Bashir Ahmad, on this Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.





“President @MBuhari has departed Joint Base Andrews Airport for Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja after a Working Visit to Washington DC where he had a bilateral talks with US President @realDonaldTrump, and met with a group of business executives. #PMBinDC”





Buhari was said to have arrived in London at 9:42pm., according to Flight Radar 24, which tracks air traffic across the world.