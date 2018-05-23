Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State after some gunmen reportedly stormed the house of the state Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Abdullahi Bore, and abducted his wife, two children and two other relatives.The incident happened around 2.10am and was reported to the state police command.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing to locate and rescue the victims.He said, “We received a report that some gunmen went to a village called Gurbimbore, in the Zurmi LGA.“They abducted the wife of a certain commissioner for youths, sports and skills acquisition, his two children, and two other relatives.“When the information got to us, we immediately responded and tried to rescue the victims. But by the time our operatives arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled. We have started an operation to rescue the kidnapped victims.“The attacked village is close to Katsina State, so all the Divisional Police Officers and the Katsina State Police Command have been contacted and briefed on the situation. They are partnering us to carry out a rigorous stop and search to get the suspects.”He said the police would stop at nothing to rescue the woman and the children, adding that the gunmen had already contacted the family.