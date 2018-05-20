There was terror and confusion as armed bandits on Sunday morning abducted the three wives of Alhaji Adamu Nakwana, a businessman in Maganda Village, Birnin Bwari local government area of kaduna Kaduna state.The attack was said to have occurred around 2.00am.This development comes six days after the Chief of Army staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai visited Birnin Gwari and ordered his troops to hunt down kidnappers unleashing mayhem in the axis.Efforts to reach the PPRO of Kaduna state Police Command, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu to confirm the development proved abortive, as he did not respond to phone calls as at press time.A resident of Maganda who preferred anonymity told newsmen that : “The bandits, who came in scores and locked down the whole town when they attacked on Sunday morning.”Narrating the ordeal, the source explained that: “They went straight to Alhaji Adamu’s house and took away his three wives. They did not harm any person but people are fleeing as they do not know if they will come back for another attack.”“The bandits later released one of the women and gave her a number instructing that Alhaji Adamu should call them probably to negotiate for payment of ransom for the release of the women.”