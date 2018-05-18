Guardiola, who led City to the Premier League title this season with a record-breaking total of 100 points, has committed himself to the Blues until 2021.
And the City boss, who was on £15m-a-year under his original deal, has seen that figure rocket, making him the highest-paid boss in the Premier League and Europe.
Guardiola, 47, had one year left on his original deal, but has committed himself to City for a further two – making it the longest stint of his managerial career.
The negotiations were finalised within the last 48 hours, before the Spaniard went on holiday.
