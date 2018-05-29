President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and vote the politicians they want in 2019.Buhari, who is seeking reelection, said this when he hosted judges at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday night.Attributing his victory in the 2015 poll to technology, he urged the governors not to relent in voters education.“I find it necessary to invite you because I don’t normally see you. I have to repeat what I said having heard what you said,” he said.“I mentioned that when I was in the military and much younger, we believed things were going wrong and so when I came, I took from the president downwards, to Kirikiri against your advise and told them that they are guilty until they prove themselves innocent.“But we proceeded to have various tribunals to investigate and I can still remember extremely good and fantastic Nigerians, they are few in the society that is why we don’t see the impact of fantastic people we have.“I decided to put agbada and come back, I tried three times and then fourth time I eventually made it. Thanks to God and thanks to technology because this permanent voters card and card readers are fantastic. Those who went to their polling booths in their constituency and voted, their votes counted.“Before, votes were disregarded and results written and there was nothing you can do before the justices to proof your case. But now with technology it has been made easy. That is why I keep appealing to the governors to embark on voters education, to please tell the people that their voters card is their national card so to speak.“Let them vote for anybody they want across ethnicity and religion… I think that is why I am calling on and I am begging the governors to please continue with voters education so that people will take their permanent voters card seriously and make sure that they don’t loose it.“I am bothering you with this because you are in a position of influence and you come from a constituency that is recognized and what you say will mean a lot to the people at your constituency.”Earlier, Alfa Belgore, former chief justice of Nigeria, who spoke on behalf of members of the judiciary said before now votes did not count as results were written.He also said the current economic challenges was not peculiar to Nigeria, commending the effort of the Buhari administration.“I have always respected the president as a person. He loves this country very much. Because of that, what he need always is to have very good people around him,” he said.“The economy is down all over Africa so if we have any other problem now, it’s just a child’s play with what is happening in other countries. I pray that this country will continue to develop under you. God will continue to guide you right and the country will be very very strong. We are holding another election next year.”