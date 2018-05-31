Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representative, has defended his much talked about car gift to his wife.





The lawmaker’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon gift to his wife on her 50th birthday turned heads on social media.





Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Gbajabiamila said he saved for “a couple of years” to buy his wife the luxury vehicle.





He said the presentation was meant to be a family affair, however, it was delayed and arrived when guests were already around.





”I took the decision far back to present her with a significant gift, she was totally unaware of, to convey in part, the debt of my gratitude for her standing by me through thick and thin,” he said.





“I could never be half the man I am today without her support and unbelievable understanding.





“Truly, the monetary value of any gift, real or imagined, pales in significance when I consider how much of a rock and pillar she has been to me.





“As a public officer, one must be held to a higher standard.





“But I would rather want it to be seen as what it is; an expression of appreciation of deep love for my wife of almost thirty years, rather than one of flamboyance.”





Gbajabiamila said he remains committed to his values and towards improving the lives of his constituents and Nigerians.