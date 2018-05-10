Turkish top flight club side, Galatasaray, has reportedly launched a bid for Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, as a potential replacement for Swiss striker, Eren Derdiyck, who is out of contract at the club this summer.Musa, who returned to CSKA Moscow on a six-month loan deal from Leicester City, has been in rich vein of form for the Russian side.Galatasaray were reported to be close to signing the 25-year-old during the January transfer window but were put off by Leicester City’s huge loan fee.According to Turkish website, hurriyet.com.tr, Galatasaray are confident of luring Musa with the prospect of him playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.Musa has scored six times in 15 games since joining CSKA Moscow in January. He previously played for Kano Pillars and VVV Venlo.Galatasaray are on top of the 18-team Turkish Super League with 69 points from 32 matches, three points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce.