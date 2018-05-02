







Nigerian music superstar, Davido, held a birthday party for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril, 23, with a N45m Porsche car surprise birthday gift.

The ‘FIA’ crooner had earlier dropped a song titled ‘Assurance’ ahead of Chioma’s shindig on Monday night.The car came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’ .The singer disclosed to guests that he has known Chioma’ over the last five years and plan to spend the rest of his life with her.He also said, “She is the only woman who can take care of my kids, as if they are her own”The singer also took a swipe at “So many n*ggas” who “are in love but they scared to show it.”He finished by saying - 'I am going to spend the rest of my life with her for sure'