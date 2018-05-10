The Ogun State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps says it will henceforth impound vehicles bearing unauthorised number plates in the state.The state Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, who said this in a statement on Wednesday, added that owners of such vehicles impounded would face prosecution.Oladele stated that there were some vehicles which plied the roads in the state without number plates, lamenting that such was inimical to national security.The FRSC boss in the state warned leaders of political parties in Ogun to get their campaign vehicles registered and properly licensed by the relevant authorities.Oladele further stated that the command would not watch the drivers of those vehicles drive them in a reckless manner.He said the command frowned on overloading vehicles with passengers or party supporters, noting that he had directed patrol teams across the state to impound any vehicle that failed to meet up with the requirements.The statement read, “The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State command, has noticed the indiscriminate use of unauthorised number plates by some vehicles operating in the state.“They include vehicles driven without number plates, which violates traffic regulations and impedes national security.“In a similar vein, the leadership of political parties is urged to prevail on their supporters to get their campaign vehicles properly licensed. The drivers must abide with extant traffic regulations, including disallowing overloading them with passengers or driving in a dangerous manner.“I have directed patrol teams to apprehend any vehicle observed using unauthorised number plates and the owner prosecuted in pursuant to sections 10 (2) (d) and 10 (4) (F) of FRSC Establishment Act, 2007.”Oladele advised motorists to always be with their original driving licences, saying the command would no longer accept photocopies.