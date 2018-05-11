The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied reports that it has started a fresh ‘recruitment’ exercise.

The denial followed the discovery that a number of online sites are currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at the Commission.





A statement on Friday by Corps Education Officer, Commander Bisi Kazeem, cleared tha air on the speculation.





Kazeem, however, noted that the FRSC has the approval of President Buhari to recruit qualified Nigerians into the services of the Corps but advertisement has not been made public yet.





The statement reads,“The Corps is using this medium to clarify that FRSC is at the moment not conducting any form of recruitment and will make it a public knowledge through major newspapers and other relevant media whenever such recruitment exercise is to take place as already approved by the Federal Government.





“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously given approval for the recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the services of the Corps, but the advertisement has not been made public yet.





“The Corps has established mechanisms to achieve a smooth exercise and these established processes are presently undergoing scrutiny to ensure a flawless and smooth exercise. When we are ready, the public will be properly informed through adverts in the national dailies”.