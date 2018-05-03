Fresh reports reachingsays, some suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect have after laid ambush on motorists along Maiduguri- Damaturu-Kano road infiltrated Auno village of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state, leaving scores dead.Sources said, the insurgents who stormed Auno at about 7:15pm on Wednesday attempted to wreck havoc before security operatives attached to Military Command School newly constructed by the state government engaged them in a gun battle.learnt that Auno is one of the villages that benefited hugely in the ongoing reconstruct, rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives of governor Kashim Shettima, as virtually all schools, health clinics, mosque and residential houses hitherto destroyed by insurgents have been put to new shape under the present administration which is located west and about 20 kilometers drive from Maiduguri, the state capital. Sources said, “As at press time, hundreds of residents were scampering for safety due to the heavy gunshots and explosions being witnessed around the area.“Some motorists were forced to make a u-turn to back to Damaturu or Maiduguri, as Auno is located along the major Maiduguri-Kano highway following the incident. No official statement from either the military nor the police at the time of filing in this report.More details later.