Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

NigerianEye gathered that Oyinlola communicated his decision to the leadership of the party through a letter received at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja on Wednesday.





Further findings revealed that Oyinlola, alongside other political gladiators would be floating another political party soonest, with covert endorsement of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





It should be recalled that the retired general recently emerged as the leader of the Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM) floated by Obasanjo.





Oyinlola, who was ignominiously removed as the National Secretary of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in 2013 joined APC in 2014 in the countdown to Osun gubernatorial election of August 9.





He was later made the Chairman of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Board in the late 2017; the appointment many believed was made to pacify him after losing out in the ministerial and ambassadorial appointments. He has also resigned from the same appointment.