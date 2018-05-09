Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been named by Forbes as one of the most influential and powerful persons in the world.





Dangote, the only Nigerian on the exclusive list, was 66th position on the list.





President of China, Xi Jinping clinched the first spot as number 1, while Donald Trump came third with Pope Francis ranked 6th.









The full list contains the following names:





1. Xi Jinping

2. Vladimir Putin

3. Donald Trump

4. Angela Merkel

5. Jeff Bezos

6. Pope Francis

7. Bill Gates

8. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

9. Narendra Modi

10. Larry Page

11. rome H. Powell

12. Emmanuel Macron

13.Mark Zuckerberg

14.Theresa May

15.Li Keqiang

16.Warren Buffet

17. Ali Hoseini-Khamenei

18. Mario Draghi

19. Jamie Dimon

20.Carlos Slim Helu

21. Jack Ma

22. Christine Lagarde

23. Doug McMillon

24. Tim Cook

25. Elon Musk

26. Benjamin Netanyahu

27. Ma Huateng

28.Larry Fink

29. Akio Toyoda

30.John L. Flannery

31. Antonio Guterres

32. Mukesh Ambani

33. Jean-Claude Juncker

34. Darren Woods

35. Sergey Brin

36.Kim Jong-un

37. Charles Koch

38. Shinzo Abe

39. Rupert Murdoch

40. Satya Nadella

41. Jim Yong Kim

42. Stephen Schwarzman

43. Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

44. Haruhiko Kuroda

45. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

46. Li Ka-shing

47.Lloyd Blankfein

48. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

49. Bob Iger

50. Michel Temer

51. Michael Bloomberg

52. Wang Jianlin

53. Mary Barra

54. Moon Jae-in

55. Masayoshi Son

56. Bernard Arnault

57. Justin Trudeau

58. Robin Li

59. Michael Dell

60.Hui Ka Yan

61. Lee Hsien Loong

62. Bashar al-Assad

63. John Roberts

64. Enrique Pena Nieto

65. Ken Griffin

66. Aliko Dangote

67. Mike Pence

68. Qamar Javed Bajwa

69. Rodrigo Duterte

70. Abigail Johnson

71. Reed Hastings

72. Robert Mueller

73. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

74. Joko Widodo

75. Gianni Infantino