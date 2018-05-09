Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been named by Forbes as one of the most influential and powerful persons in the world.
Dangote, the only Nigerian on the exclusive list, was 66th position on the list.
President of China, Xi Jinping clinched the first spot as number 1, while Donald Trump came third with Pope Francis ranked 6th.
The full list contains the following names:
1. Xi Jinping
2. Vladimir Putin
3. Donald Trump
4. Angela Merkel
5. Jeff Bezos
6. Pope Francis
7. Bill Gates
8. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
9. Narendra Modi
10. Larry Page
11. rome H. Powell
12. Emmanuel Macron
13.Mark Zuckerberg
14.Theresa May
15.Li Keqiang
16.Warren Buffet
17. Ali Hoseini-Khamenei
18. Mario Draghi
19. Jamie Dimon
20.Carlos Slim Helu
21. Jack Ma
22. Christine Lagarde
23. Doug McMillon
24. Tim Cook
25. Elon Musk
26. Benjamin Netanyahu
27. Ma Huateng
28.Larry Fink
29. Akio Toyoda
30.John L. Flannery
31. Antonio Guterres
32. Mukesh Ambani
33. Jean-Claude Juncker
34. Darren Woods
35. Sergey Brin
36.Kim Jong-un
37. Charles Koch
38. Shinzo Abe
39. Rupert Murdoch
40. Satya Nadella
41. Jim Yong Kim
42. Stephen Schwarzman
43. Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
44. Haruhiko Kuroda
45. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
46. Li Ka-shing
47.Lloyd Blankfein
48. Recep Tayyip Erdogan
49. Bob Iger
50. Michel Temer
51. Michael Bloomberg
52. Wang Jianlin
53. Mary Barra
54. Moon Jae-in
55. Masayoshi Son
56. Bernard Arnault
57. Justin Trudeau
58. Robin Li
59. Michael Dell
60.Hui Ka Yan
61. Lee Hsien Loong
62. Bashar al-Assad
63. John Roberts
64. Enrique Pena Nieto
65. Ken Griffin
66. Aliko Dangote
67. Mike Pence
68. Qamar Javed Bajwa
69. Rodrigo Duterte
70. Abigail Johnson
71. Reed Hastings
72. Robert Mueller
73. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
74. Joko Widodo
75. Gianni Infantino
