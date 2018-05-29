The Police in Lagos have arrested a football academy operator Victor Achidume for allegedly shaving pubic hairs of young boys and paying them between N100 and N200.





Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Monday, said the suspect claimed the boys were members of his Magico Football Academy at Agege, Lagos.





Achidume, 43, was apprehended after one of the boys identified as Oluwaseun fell sick and told his parents the suspect had shaved his pubic hair six times.





The boy said the last time Achidume shaved his armpit and private part was on May 9, adding that he usually warned him not to tell his parents any time he carried out the act.





Oluwaseun said: “We do not belong to his team. We met him during a football match and he invited us to his house. He used to talk about football to us and he used to dash us N100 or N200.





I went with my friends the first time. He asked me if I had shaved my armpit and private part before and I said no. And then, he shaved it. Then, he said I should not tell anyone and that I should be coming to his place to collect N100.”





Another child, Oluwadare Ifeoluwa, 15, who said the suspect asked him if he had shaved his pubic hair before, revealed that he left him after answering in the affirmative.





Ifeoluwa said: “The man used to give us money every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. When we come, he will tell some people to come Tuesday and Thursday. The man shaved Oluwaseun Salaudeen’s hair six times and he shaved Damilare’s armpit twice.





He told us that no one should know he usually asked such questions. We are not in his academy.” But the suspect denied the allegation, insisting that the kids have never been to his house.





Achidume said he was shocked at their allegation, adding that he only helped the children by giving them morning regularly. He said: “I told the mothers of these children that I have three kids and that if I did anything wrong to their children, let me lose mine before my eyes.





But, if I did not, their children will die before their eyes. The women should tell their children to confess how all these came about. I manage over 80 kids through my coach and no one has ever complained of such about me.”