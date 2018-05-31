The Nigerian Army have said that five soldiers were killed on Thursday as troops fought through an ambush laid by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.According to a statement by the director of Army public relations Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were killed during the encounter with the troops.Brig Gen Chukwu added that decease soldiers have been evacuated to a military hospital.He said :”Troops of 271 Tasks Force Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole today Thursday 31 May 2018, while on clearance operation along Pridang – Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, fought through an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram Terrorists.“During the fight troops ran into Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along Pridang – Bitta road by Boko Haram Terrorists before encountering the ambush.” In the fire fight that ensued, the gallant troops fought through the ambush, they neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack.“The remains of the deceased personnel have been promptly evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.”