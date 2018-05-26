Sometimes the spirit is willing but the body is weak.

It’s a universal truth that exercise is essential for healthy living. Even with that knowledge, many just can’t find the time to hit the gym or go on a long run.

We’re here to offer you a compromise.

Here are five exercises you can do without leaving your bed.

Reverse crunches

This exercise targets the lower abdominals. Slower is better for this movement. Focus on core stability and don’t rely on gravity or momentum.

· Lie on your back with your hands by your side, palms down.

· Keeping your legs straight, use your abs to lift your legs toward your face until your toes touch the headboard.

· Slowly lower your legs back to the bed, engaging your abdominals. Don’t let your lower back arch up off the mattress.

· Feel as if you’re knitting your ribs together and pulling your bellybutton toward your spine.

· Repeat 10 times. Complete 3 sets with a 30-second rest between sets.

If this is too challenging, try decreasing the load by bending your legs to 90 degrees and moving through a smaller range of motion.

Modified handstand push-ups

This exercise targets the shoulders, upper back, and core muscles. It can help build shoulder stability and strength for full handstand holds or handstand push-ups.

· Lie on your belly with your head near the edge of the bed.

· Slide yourself forward until your hips are on the side of the bed. Place your hands on the floor in a handstand position, shoulder-width apart.

· Lower yourself toward the floor, bringing your head between your hands. Try to remain as upright as possible. You can change the intensity of the exercise by walking your hands out to make it easier, or bringing your hips off the bed to make it harder.

· Repeat for 10 repetitions. Rest 30 seconds. Repeat 3 sets.

Planking

This exercise adds strength to your core, arms and mid-section.

· Get into push-up position on your mattress, balancing on your forearms instead of your hands.

· With your weight on your forearms and toes, align your elbows under your shoulders.

· Lift your body to make a straight line from your head to your heels.

· Hold this position for 20 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds.

· Try doing three reps.

Leg raises

This exercise tones the legs and abs.

· Lie flat on your bed, placing your hands under your lower buttock on each side to support the pelvis.

· Keeping your knees straight, raise your legs by flexing the hips upwards to a full-flex position.

· Return to starting position. Don’t allow your heels to touch the bed until all repetitions are complete.

The side leg lifts

This exercise strengthens the gluteal region. The area responsible for producing the the shape of the buttocks.

· Lie on your right side, using your right arm to support your head, and keep your legs stacked on top of each other.

· Slowly lift your left leg to about a 60-degree angle from the ground, then slowly release back down without touching your right leg between reps.