A fire incident was recorded on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja.
The fire was reported to have started about few minute past six and lasted for about 30 minutes before it was put out.
NE observed that men from the Federal Capital Fire Service were at the scene to ensure that the fire did not get out of control.
Apart from the Federal Fire Service that deployed two firefighting trucks in the scene of the incident, a truck belonging to Julius Berger was also sited at the apex bank headquarters.
