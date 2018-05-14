 Final Premier League table after the 2017-18 season | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Manchester City won the Premier League title by a record 19 points, while Stoke, Swansea and West Bromwich were relegated.



The blue side of Manchester became the first English team to reach the 100 point mark in a fantastic second season with Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool took the remaining Champions League spots, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley will have to battle it out in the UEFA Europa League.

It is also a season that will see Arsene Wenger bow out as Arsenal boss after almost 22 years.

Final league table below...

STANDINGS

P W D L Goals

Pts
1
Man City
38 32 4 2 106:27
    
100
2
Man Utd
38 25 6 7 68:28
    
81
3
Tottenham
38 23 8 7 74:36
    
77
4
Liverpool
38 21 12 5 84:38
    
75
5
Chelsea
38 21 7 10 62:38
    
70
6
Arsenal
38 19 6 13 74:51
    
63
7
Burnley
38 14 12 12 36:39
    
54
8
Everton
38 13 10 15 44:58
    
49
9
Leicester
38 12 11 15 56:60
    
47
10
Newcastle
38 12 8 18 39:47
    
44
11
Crystal Palace
38 11 11 16 45:55
    
44
12
Bournemouth
38 11 11 16 45:61
    
44
13
West Ham
38 10 12 16 48:68
    
42
14
Watford
38 11 8 19 44:64
    
41
15
Brighton
38 9 13 16 34:54
    
40
16
Huddersfield
38 9 10 19 28:58
    
37
17
Southampton
38 7 15 16 37:56
    
36
18
Swansea
38 8 9 21 28:56
    
33
19
Stoke
38 7 12 19 35:68
    
33
20
West Brom
38 6 13 19 31:56
    
31

