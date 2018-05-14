STANDINGS

Overall

Home

Away P W D L Goals

Pts 1 Man City 38 32 4 2 106:27 100 2 Man Utd 38 25 6 7 68:28 81 3 Tottenham 38 23 8 7 74:36 77 4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 84:38 75 5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 62:38 70 6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 74:51 63 7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 36:39 54 8 Everton 38 13 10 15 44:58 49 9 Leicester 38 12 11 15 56:60 47 10 Newcastle 38 12 8 18 39:47 44 11 Crystal Palace 38 11 11 16 45:55 44 12 Bournemouth 38 11 11 16 45:61 44 13 West Ham 38 10 12 16 48:68 42 14 Watford 38 11 8 19 44:64 41 15 Brighton 38 9 13 16 34:54 40 16 Huddersfield 38 9 10 19 28:58 37 17 Southampton 38 7 15 16 37:56 36 18 Swansea 38 8 9 21 28:56 33 19 Stoke 38 7 12 19 35:68 33 20 West Brom 38 6 13 19 31:56 31

Manchester City won the Premier League title by a record 19 points, while Stoke, Swansea and West Bromwich were relegated.The blue side of Manchester became the first English team to reach the 100 point mark in a fantastic second season with Pep Guardiola.Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool took the remaining Champions League spots, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley will have to battle it out in the UEFA Europa League.It is also a season that will see Arsene Wenger bow out as Arsenal boss after almost 22 years.Final league table below...