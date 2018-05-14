Manchester City won the Premier League title by a record 19 points, while Stoke, Swansea and West Bromwich were relegated.
The blue side of Manchester became the first English team to reach the 100 point mark in a fantastic second season with Pep Guardiola.
Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool took the remaining Champions League spots, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley will have to battle it out in the UEFA Europa League.
It is also a season that will see Arsene Wenger bow out as Arsenal boss after almost 22 years.
Final league table below...
