The aircraft were returned to the PAF after the preferred bidders for the two jets reneged on their bid prices.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday.Shehu said the aircraft had to be taken back to the fleet because there were no serious buyers.“There are no serious buyers. It’s like those who showed interest initially wanted to rob the country of the aircraft. So they (jets) have been returned (to the fleet),” he explained.When asked whether the Federal Government would consider another round of bidding to sell the aircraft, Shehu said that could happen if President Muhammadu Buhari gives the directive.He said, “The first attempt was frustrated. There may be another one in the future if the president directs.“The process was frustrated by people who thought that they can rob the country of the aircraft.”Shehu had, in an earlier interview, revealed that the amount agreed to be paid by the two preferred bidders for the two aircraft was $24m, being the projected sales figures.He had said unfortunately, the winners of the bids whose identities he did not disclose, reneged when they were asked to make payment.He said they came up with a new figure of $11m for the two jets.Describing the preferred bidders’ attitude as absurd, the presidential spokesman said under the present administration, no one would be allowed to take public assets and run away with it.Shehu had said, “The Presidency is still determined to carry out President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the presidential air fleet be reduced, so the process to trade the Falcon 7X (5N-FGU) and Hawker 4000 (5N-FGX) to anyone interested is still ongoing.“What happened over this period is that the preferred bidders who emerged at the open, transparent process refused to come forward with the payments.“The one who came closest to the reserved price of $22m for the Falcon, won with an offer of $21m.“The Hawker had a reserved price of $2m but the winner offered a higher bid of $3m.“As you can see, the bid amounts, put together, promised to return the projected sales figure of $24m.“Unfortunately, they both reneged when asked to come forward with payments. The winner of the Falcon offer said they had only $10m and the others who came for the Hawker said they could only pay $1m.“That, to say the least, is completely absurd. They probably thought there was desperation here or that some sort of deal could be cut in line with old practices in government.”