The Federal Government, yesterday, threatened to stop, with effect from Monday, payment of salaries to civil servants who failed to update their records in the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS.The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who disclosed this at the one-day sensitization workshop on strategy and implementation in Abuja, also said her office was already working with the Presidential Committee on Minimum Wage for an upward review of civil servants’ salaries.Oyo-Ita said government has exceeded its extension limit for civil servants to update their records, stating that the IPPIS portal would be closed next Monday.She warned that any civil servant who failed to do so by Monday, May 28, 2018, would be automatically shut out of the pay roll system.Mrs. Oyo-Ita said: “The on-line records update is a key requirement for the implementation of the HR Module of IPPIS and must be completed by every employee of the Federal Government to maintain their records on the IPPIS platform.“I wish to inform you that the portal will close officially today, May 23, 2018, but will be opened for corrections until Monday, May 28, 2018, and those that are yet to update their records are advised to do so not later than the date as failure to do so will lead to stoppage of the salary of the affected employee on IPPIS platform.‘’The sanction is that they will be dropped automatically from the IPPIS pay roll system. I want to use this opportunity to draw your attention, that in spite of several circulars and advertisements in the print, radio and television requesting employees to update their records online, some employees are yet to update their IPPIS records via the online portal.”“For those that had genuine reason for not updating their records before the deadline, will be considered after investigations are carried to confirm their excuse for not updating.“We will still have such cases but for now we have been extending and extending for so many months. We have to stop and start the verification process now.”