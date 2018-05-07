Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government has saved more than N200bn after it eliminated ghost workers from the federal civil service.A tweet posted on the verified Twitter handle @AsoRock, revealed that Osinbajo said this during his keynote address at the on-going Open Government Week, which started on Monday (today).The VP said the government had put in place the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, which helps to keep a check on the federal payroll and pensions.See the tweet below:The FG has also established the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit to clean up Federal payroll and pension systems across our ministries, departments and agencies and this has saved the FG over N200b by eliminating ghost workers. – @ProfOsinbajo #OpenGovWeek #OGPWeekNG— Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) May 7, 2018“FG has saved more than 200bn naira by eliminating ghost workers” – VP Osinbajo says #OGPWeekNG— OGP Nigeria (@ogpnigeria) May 7, 2018