



Sadly the madness does not stop there. On February 3rd 2018, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah which is the umbrella organisation of the Fulani herdsmen, said





“Nobody should try to remove Buhari in 2019. All the Fulani in Nigeria today, our eyes are open. All of us are behind Buhari; we have seen that they want to destroy the Fulani because of Buhari. We would not allow anybody to intimidate the Federal Government or to take Buhari’s mandate. We would be ready to follow him and fight it. We are ready to do anything to ensure that Buhari comes back to complete the good work he is doing.”





Simply put, what he is saying is that if Buhari does not come back to power in 2019 there will be war.









There is another aspect of the Buhari doctrine which is worthy of consideration.





Professor Ango Abdullahi, a notable Fulani leader and the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, exposed the mindset of the Fulani conquerors and provided the ethos and rationale for the unprecedented carnage, mass murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing that Buhari’s kinsmen, the Fulani herdsmen, have unleashed on the Nigerian people, and particularly Christians, over the last three years by saying the following:





“Where we originally came from (meaning Futa Jalon in modern day Guniea) you don’t buy land: you only ask for permission to use the land”.





What Abdullahi did not tell the world is that where that permission is denied the practice of the Fulani and the sons of Futa Jalon is to slaughter its owners, wipe out their entire family, eliminate their tribe and steal everything that is on it.





They kill our people like flies. They kill them in the same way that the Islamists, the Jihadists, the Salafists and the Wahhabists killed the Christians and Jews of Lebanon before and during their civil war.





They killed the young, the old, the rich, the poor, the educated, the uneducated, the women, the children, the weak, the vulnerable and the infants.





They killed everybody in sight until the heroic Christian Phalange, with their gallant fighters and courageous warriors, organised themselves, rose to the occassion, and fought back.





And make no mistake about it, if the genocide does not stop, that is precisely what is going to happen in Nigeria.





Mr. Tony Masha put it in a nutshell and hit the nail on the head when he wrote the following:





“The Fulani conquered the Hausas and Ilorin, part of Yorubaland, during the first jihad. Indeed, all the Hausa Kings, who were accused of being corrupt and not practising true Isam, were murdered and the Fulani took over their palaces and installed themselves as Emirs since 1804 till today. The Hausa, the Yoruba, and the Negroes in Nigeria never mustered enough courage to challenge the Fulani Arab and never tried to regain their freedom from them. This is what has given the Fulani the effontry to start the second jihad. And while the Chief Fulani warrior, Muhammadu Buhari, is giving the Fulani jihadists a shield, again the timid and timorous Negroes cannot organise to protect themselves from the Fulani jihadists and their Arab cousins”.





Masha has spoken well and captured the moment in a succinct and insightful way.





To make matters worse anyone that expresses concern about this evil agenda and barbarous outrage or attempts to stand in their way is targetted for demystification, humiliation, incarceration, destruction and ultimately death. Not even their fellow Muslims are spared.





Consider the following. When the reverred and highly influential Sheik Abdulraheem Aduanigba, Chief Imam Yoruba Ilorin and Chief Imam of Yorubaland, a deeply courageous, wise, God-fearing, pious, devout and righteous man called for the emancipation of the Yoruba Muslims from Fulani domination and manipulation and insisted on the liberation of Ilorin from Fulani hegemony he was promptly arrested and briefly detained by Buhari’s Fulani-controlled police.





Yet despite this vicious persecution I make bold to say that Sheik Aduanigba, who is my friend and brother, is a rising star in the political and religious firmarment of Yorubaland and Nigeria that cannot be easily eclipsed, shot down or dimmed.





He has the tacit support and respect of virtually all the Yoruba nationalist groups in the south-west and he is undoubtedly a man to watch going into the future and a powerful force to be reckoned with.





Killing him, locking him up or harrasing him for speaking the bitter truth about the excesses and atrocities of the Fulani invaders and aggressors will have grave, far-reaching and disasterous consequences for the Buhari government and will not augur well for the unity of the country.





As an additional insight to our precarious situation permit me to share the words of a core northern commentator by the name of Nuhu Bama. He said,





“I am a Muslim but not Fulani. Let me tell Nigerians the truth. The massive killing in Benue, Taraba and other areas in the country is being strategised, sponsored and carried out by you people’s President Muhammadu Buhari. It will not stop. Buhari told us that the time to Islamise Nigeria is now and must be carried out by all means. Enuogh weapons have since been purchased and people trained to carry it out. It will be worst in 2019. Nobody will stop him from winning in 2019 because he has his gunmen everywhere. The only person to stop him is Allah, the Almighty God. He has nothing good for Nigeria. If he has why does he not stop the killing? If he wants the killing to stop today it will stop. Every one should come out and condemn him. It is now! Nigerians don’t sleep: evil is on the increase by this very government. If nobody will talk now, I laugh: very soon they will regret. This government is evil!”





These words are relevant and pertinent and they reflect the black heart and diabolical agenda of the Buhari administration.





And anyone that still doubts this should consider what the government-backed Fulani terrorists and militias and the Nigerian Army and Airforce are doing to the proud and courageous Bachama tribe of Numan in Adamawa state.





There is an ongoing attempt to wipe them off the face of the earth and exterminate their entire race by the powers that be and the whole thing is being spear-headed by a former Governor of the state who is a Fulani Muslim himself and who is also a farmer.





This man’s hatred for Christians is legendry and his farm has often been used as a launching pad and rallying point for attacks against the Bachama and other Christians in Adamawa state.





Luckily for us the people of Numan have proved to be irresistable, irrepressable and unbeatable despite suffering heavy casulaties and despite the sheer torment, mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide that they have been subjected to.





In spite of their travails they have fought back gallantly, defending themselves courageously, giving as good as they get and often repelling the vicious attacks even though the government and the military have refused to offer them any assistance and have, more often than not, joined forces with the Fulani to bomb and kill them.





Yet Buhari, who is the Life Patron of the murderous Fulani herdsmen and terrorists and the master-puppeteer of this godless heathan agenda, never hid his reprehensible views or evil intentions from the start and I must say that I respect him for that.





When he said that “an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north” in 2014 I knew where he was heading.





When he said “the Fulani herdsmen are your brothers and kinsmen: please accomodate them” in 2018 I understood where he stood.





When he said “I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment to the sharia movement ALL over the country” in 2001 I got the message.





When he said “Christians should not complain when Muslims cut off their limbs in the name of sharia: after all the limbs that are being cut off are Muslim ones and not Christian” in 2001 I heard him loud and clear.





And his proselytising ways and radical Islamist tendencies were confirmed by the fact that a man that he was to later appoint as his Minister of Information, another Muslim by the name of Lai Mohammed, described the proscription of Boko Haram in 2014 and its being declared as a terrorist organisation by the Jonathan administration as “unjust” and “unconstitutional”.





No matter how evil and reprehensible his intentions were at least Buhari has been honest about them from day one. No-one can fault him on that or deny it.





As a consequence of this I have far more respect for him than the quislings, the accursed slaves and the useful idiots from the Middle Belt and the south that surround him and that were used by him to come to power.





I have more respect for him because, like his father Lucifer, he is totally committed to his evil agenda and he does not pretend that it does not exist or attempt to hide it.





I consider him to be a worthy adversary and an implaccable foe who I will opppose and fight until he leaves office simply because of what he represents and stands for.





Even though I despise and hate his racist and bigoted agenda that does not mean that I do not respect him.





I accord him the same respect that I accord a poisonous rattle snake, a venomous viper, a starving Boa Constrictor and a hungry python.





I respect him because he is dangerous, ruthless, cold-blooded, totally focused on achieving his sinister objectives, deceptively charming and exceptionally calculating.





I respect him because no matter what anyone says or feels about him he still enjoys the love and support of the vast majority of his people in the core Muslim north and he champions their cause in a way that is second to none. How I wish Middle Belt, southern and Christian leaders would do the same for theirs.





I have said it before and I will say it again, Buhari is not viewed as a politician in the core north: he is perceived as a religion and he is regarded as the third Muslim Mahdi of Nigeria (Usman Dan Fodio and Ahmadu Bello being the first and second respectively) and something of an Islamic messiah. Love him or hate him, that is the bitter truth.





And when when we lock horns and fight in both the spiritual and physical realms with prayers and words respectively it is done with mutual respect, knowing that the struggle is till the end.





Warriors and kings must always respect one another: whether they be warriors and kings of darkness or warriors and kings of light.





They must respect one another because each is prepared to give his life for the struggle and for his cause.





I and those that think like me and that stand behind me represent the light and Buhari and all those that are with him represents the darkness.





And as the Bible says “darkness cannot overcome light” but rather “flees before it for it comprehendeth it not”.





Permit me to add the following. Whether anyone likes to admit it or not many of those in the ruling APC that are being ruthlessly persecuted by Buhari today are paying the price for the senseless, self-serving, self-seeking and downright stupid choices that they made during the 2015 presidential election.





Supporting Buhari comes with a heavy price. As they say, when you dine with the devil you better use a long fork and knife and if you choose to ride a tiger you better be prepared to end up in its stomach.





The truth is that every single one of those that had a hand in bringing Muhammadu Buhari to power, whether big or small, will pay that price because they have offended God deeply. And whether they have had a Paulian conversion or not is neither here nor there. It is just a matter of time.





Do you know how much money Buhari’s men have stolen over the last three years? Do you know how much they have wasted and squandered?





Do you know how much they have borrowed from international monetary agencies, the Paris Club and the Bretton Woods institutions and shared amongst themselves?





Do you know how much they have looted? It goes into billions of dollats and trilliions of naira!





And these are the people that a cowardly turncoat, servile quisling, ranking imbecile, reprehensible reprobate, useful idiot and accursed slave like Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, who, apart from being physically challenged, is intellectually, morally, spiritually and morally bankrupt, would have us believe are saints?





The truth is that the Vice President is fast becoming one of the most hated and despised Christians in the country today simply because he has betrayed his Christian brothers and sisters, his faith and his God and he constantly seeks to defend and rationalise the actions of an administration that kills believers at will and treats them like vermin.





He is indeed the Cain of our time. This is a man that claims to be a “pastor” but whose Lord and Saviour is not Jesus Christ but Muhammadu Buhari.





Worse still this is a man who is supposedly a respected lawyer, a Professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who takes pleasure in describing others as “looters” even when a court of law has not found them guilty of any wrongdoing.





Quite apart from all that do you know how many people the Buhari administration have slaughtered and murdered in cold blood? It is an ocean of blood.





Do you know how many lives they have destroyed and how many dreams they have shattered? They are legion.





Do you really believe that any one of those that brought or helped to bring this monumental disaster and unprecedented affliction upon the Nigerian people, no matter how highly placed, will go scot free?





God said, “vengeance is mine, I will repay!” He is not asleep and He will honor His word. It is only a matter of time.





Whether they have repented and left Buhari or whether they are still with him they cannot escape it. Whether they are realigning today or not realigning they will not escape it.





Every single one of them will pay a terrible price for their grave error of judgement and the innocent blood that is on their hands.





They will suffer for aiding and abetting this vicious tyrant and supporting this villainous beast and the innocent blood that they have collectively shed shall haunt them until the day that they die.





Permit me to end this contribution with the words of Sheik El Zaky. He said the following to the court registrar who went to issue a summons to him in detention a few days ago:





“We were brutally attacked. They opened fire on us, shot us with guns, killing over a thousand including my sons. I was also shot with my wife. I was dragged over the corpses of my sons. We were then brought here and detained. Our bodies were sore all over, riddled with bullets”.





As someone said, “what a nation, what a leader!”





Can any serious-minded person doubt the fact or dispute the assertion that President Muhammadu Buhari is a heartless ingrate and wicked beast who has no sense of decency or compassion?





Perhaps that is what informed Professor Farooq Kperogi when he wrote,





“I seriously doubt that Nigeria can survive a Buhari second term. The man simply doesn’t have the temperament, emotional maturity, and intellectual preparedness to govern a complex, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious country like Nigeria. Anyone who can’t see this is worse than blind”.





Kperogi is right. What we need in this country is a biblical Cyrus with a heart of David on the throne. We need a strong and righteous believer as our President who has no fear of the enemy or any reservations about confronting evil.





We need a man who both Christians and Muslims can trust to protect and fight for their interests. We need a man who respects southerners and Middle Belters and who treats them with the same degree of decorum, dignity, decency and sensitivity as he does core northerners.





We need a man who loves not just his own tribe and ethnic nationality but ALL the tribes and ethnic nationalities of Nigeria.





We need a biblical Gideon and a strong-willed and courageous Jehu. We need our very own Donald Trump who has the courage of his convictions, who is prepared to keep his promises and who is not clothed in the deceitful garb of double-speak and political correctness or fettered and bound by the satanic chains of irrational fear and morbid cowardice.





What we do not need or want is another four years of cruelty, evil, madness, carnage, mass murder, ethnic cleansing, genocide, monumental corruption, selective justice, persecution of the opposition and all perceived enemies, suppression of the media and dissent, unprecedented theft, deceit, lies, economic recession, poverty, hardship, suffering, northern hegemony, religious bigotry, islamisation, sheer wickedness and the covert and subterranean promotion and support of murderous islamist and ethnic terrorist organisations like Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen.





We do not need another four years of obsessive, egocentric, hateful, divisive, rudderless, callous and insensitive leadership from the sons of satan and the seed of Beelzebub.





We do not need another four years of calamity, torture, torment and failure from the disciples of Lucifer and the servants of the Prince of Hell.





(N.B. I dedicate this write up to my friend and brother Dr. Musa Asake, the Secretary General of CAN, who passed on last week and who dedicated his life to the spreading of the gospel of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and to defending the Church and the Christian community in Nigeria. You fought a good fight and you were faithful to the end. Rest in peace soldier of Christ.)