The Federal Fire Service has commenced recruitment for full time appointments.

According to a post on their website, applications are expected to be completed and submitted within six weeks from the date of the publication.





The Statement read: The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to fill existing vacancies in the following positions in the Federal Fire Service (FFS)





Available Positions:

CATEGORY A: SUPERINTENDENT CADRE

i. Assistant Superintendent of Fire I (ASF I) [CONPASS 09]

Applicants must possess a Master Degree or Hold the Membership of a recognized professional body





ii. Assistant Superintendent of Fire II (ASF II) [CONPASS 08]

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized university.





CATEGORY B: INSPECTORATE CADRE

i. Senior Inspector of Fire (SIF) [CONPASS 08]

Applicants must possess Higher National Diploma or its equivalent from a recognized Polytechnic/Institution.





ii. Inspector of Fire (IF) Nursing [CONHESS 06]

Applicant must be Registered Nurse (RN), Registered Midwive (RM) or Registered Nurse/Midwive (RN/RM) from recognized institutions.





iii. Assistant Inspector of Fire (AIF), General Duty, CONPASS 06.

Applicants must possess National Diploma (ND), NCE or Advanced NABTEB obtained from recognized institutions.





CATEGORY C: ASSISTANT CADRE

i. Fire Assistant II (FA II) CONPASS 04

Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or its equivalent with a minimum of five (5) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which must include Mathematics and English Language.





ii. Fire Assistant III (FA III) CONPASS 03

Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or its equivalent with a minimum of three (3) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which must include at least English or Mathematics.





2. METHOD OF APPLICATION

a. Applications must be online. Candidates are expected to log into the website www.cdfipb.careers or www.fedfire.gov.ng, fill and submit the application form online.

b. Candidates for the positions on Categories A and Bi (Holders of Degree and HND certificates) are expected to log into the website www.cdfipb.careers fill and submit the application form online.

c. Candidates on Categories B ii and C (ND, NCE, NATEB, SSCE, NECO or their equivalents) are to log into www.fedfire.gov.ng to fill and submit their applications.

d. Candidates are advised to print out the Referee form which must be duly completed for siting during screening and submission during documentation.

e. Candidates should NOTE, that Multiple Applications will automatically lead to disqualification.





3. SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Applications must be submitted online within six (6) weeks from the date of publication.





4. STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS FOR RECRUITMENT

i. Applicants must be Nigerians by birth;

ii. Applicants must possess the requisite qualifications and certificates. Any certificate or qualification not presented and accepted at the recruitment centre shall not be accepted after the recruitment;

iii. Applicants must be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from government recognized hospitals;

iv. Applicants must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences;

v. Applicants must not be drug addicts or members of any secret society or cult;

vi. Applicants must not be financially embarrassed;

vii. Applicants must be between ages of 18 and 30 years;

viii. Applicants’ height must not be less than 1.65m for male and 1.60m for female;

ix. Applicants’ chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men;

x. Computer literacy will be of added advantage.

5. CANDIDATES SHOULD NOTE THAT THIS APPLICATION IS ABSOLUTELY FREE!