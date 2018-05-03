The federal executive council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N18.874 billion for the repair and maintenance works on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.





The sum is part of the N99.01billion approved for the repair and construction of roads across the country, says Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing.





Fashola said the third mainland bridge contract was awarded to one of the original contractors for the project, Messrs Borini Prono of Italy.





He said the construction company was expected to carry out maintenance works on 33 out of the 177 piles of the bridge which were in critical condition.





According to him, part of the repair works on the bridge will also involve the maintenance of general expansion joint replacement and will be completed within 27 months.





The minister said the budget for the repair on the bridge was captured in the 2017 appropriation law.





He said council also approved N80.19billion as revised amount for the second section of the 84 kilometers Lagos-Ibadan expressway project.





“The federal government has initially approved N96.304billion for the Lagos-Ibadan road project. With yesterday’s approval by FEC, the project has been revised to N176.50 billion.





“FEC also approved the N38.034billion for the construction of the 9th mile-Orikam road in Enugu state which is 72kilometers. About N10billion is to be drawn from the Ecological Fund to fund the project.”





Fashola said council also approved N2.54 billion for the redesign and construction of the Illie bridge in Osun state.