Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says the All Progressive Congress (APC), will be disgraced during the July 14 governorship election in the state.





In a statement on Thursday, Fayose alleged that the APC is planning to rig the election.





He said he had uncovered a plot to recruit APC members from neighbouring states and “arm them with identity cards” of students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), then, use them as INEC presiding and returning officers to “perfect the rigging”.





The governor alleged that Kayode Soremekun, vice chancellor of FUOYE, is a card carrying member of APC and a close ally of Kayode Fayemi, the APC candidate.





He alleged that over 2000 supposed FUOYE students have been registered; with a ”curious condition” that they should provide bank account details of their close relations, ”apparently to avoid tracing any payment into their own accounts”.





He recalled that the president had ”categorically” said that Ekiti state must be taken by APC at all cost.





”Let me tell the president and his men that they will be disgraced here in Ekiti because the power of the people is greater than the power of those in power,” Fayose said.





”The question is, with over 9000 Youth Corps members in Ekiti state, what is the need for FUOYE students in an election that is holding in less than 2,200 polling units?”





”INEC must come clean on this. The electoral umpire must tell the public the rationale behind the plot to jettison Youth Corps members for supposed FUOYE students,” he said.





”We hereby call on all men of good conscience to stand up and be coubted in the fight against dictatorship, election rigging and plot to subvert democracy in Nigeria.





”2019 general elections is close by and Ekiti as well as Osun elections are prelude to what to expect in 2019.





”The international community must prevail on INEC and the Buhari administration to allow free, fair and credible election in Ekiti state.”