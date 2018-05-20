The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Office said it has uncovered a clandestine plan by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to carry out coordinated attacks on supporters and associates of former Governor Segun Oni, using thugs who would pretend to be working for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).According to the campaign office, the plan, which had reached advanced stage, was designed by Fayose as part of the efforts to cause disharmony between the two former governors as well as their supporters. According to information, the assailants would carry out the dastardly act, wearing JKF branded materials and making insinuations that would establish a possible link to the Fayemi political camp.Security agencies in the state are hereby alerted to this clandestine move by the PDP goons aimed at introducing violent dimension to the politics of the state ahead of the July 14 governorship election. We urge all supporters and members of APC to remain vigilant, shun any form of violence during this electioneering period and report any act of intimidation to the law enforcement agencies,” the release said.Meanwhile, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has promised support for Fayemi to win the governorship election in the state on July 14. Ojudu, Senior Special Adviser on Politics to the President had withdrawn from the race for the APC ticket after it was marred by violence. In a statement by his campaign team, ERO 2018, he was quoted as saying “We wish to extend good wishes to the nominee of our party Dr. Kayode Fayemi and restate our support for the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight corruption anywhere it may be found”He expressed appreciation to all for the support given to him during his quest to be the candidate of the party in Ekiti State reiterating that it “was never about an ambition, but about our people.” He added that the withdrawal by his group was an act of patriotism – to reinforce the importance of the sanctity of the process and ensure the sanity of our political system while being focused on the big picture.