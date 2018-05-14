The party warned Fayemi and APC against contemplating rigging the July 14 governorship poll, saying “Ekiti people must be vigilant to prevent their votes from being stolen”.Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, in a statement yesterday warned that “any attempt to rig the governorship poll may consume the APC and its candidate.”Adebayo said Ekiti people abhor the manipulation of the electoral process and would not tolerate any action that would infringe on their inalienable right to choose their leaders in free, fair and credible elections.The PDP spokesman sounded a note of warning to anybody who would think of collaborating to scuttle the people’s wish to have a rethink, as such would incur the wrath of the people.He said: “APC seems to be unrepentant in taking steps that are very undemocratic. They even failed to learn from the May 8 PDP governorship primary that was widely acclaimed across the country and even beyond.“It was rated very credible, free, fair and transparent. Our candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola emerged without any complaint of rigging or manipulations. But the reverse is the case now with the APC primary.“The violence that marred the first primary and various drama and theatrics that was witnessed last Saturday are pointers to the fact that the APC has nothing to bank on, except rigging and violence to win elections.“The PDP and the people of Ekiti State are battle ready for them, because we are tired of the reign of terror, maiming, killing and unprecedented corruption that were experienced during the Fayemi administration in the state.”He called on security agents and the good people of Ekiti State to be vigilant in the build up to the July 14 election, alleging that the APC candidate and his supporters have not hidden their intention to cause mayhem and rigging using ‘federal might’.