Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife Precious Chikwendu have welcomed three boys.

The couple welcomed the triplets this morning. It also happens to be Precious' birthday so it's double celebration for the family.





The boys have been named Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam. The couple already have one son named Arargorn.





Announcing the good news, FFK wrote: "I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning. They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well. Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory!"